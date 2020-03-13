Your business without limits.
-
COVID-19 Related Business Resources
-
Powered by America's leading funding marketplace.
-
Collect payments online, in-store and on the go.
-
Keep your business on point.
-
Get customers in the door and coming back.
Real results to drive your business.
Greater efficiency
Streamline operations to
provide better experiences
Increased productivity
Work smarter to get more out of your staff,
time and resources
Grow your bottom line
Precisely manage margins, build
customers and control expenses
We're proud of the company we keep
Serving more than 400,000 businesses from Main St. to Wall St.
Entrepreneurs respectfully serving entrepreneurs.
It’s time to trade your hamster wheel for a hammock. As a leader in the financial tech industry for decades, we have listened to entrepreneurs to understand their needs and deliver what they want. Our solutions erase the seemingly insurmountable challenges that come with business ownership.
Spend more time growing your business instead of running it.
Why choose Heartland?
You work hard at building a business. Don't you want a partner you can trust to help you do that and protect
what you’ve built for yourself, family and community?
Merchant Bill of Rights™
We are a leading business advocate, introducing the industry’s first Merchant Bill of Rights to promote fair practices on behalf of business owners.
Heartland Secure
Every Heartland Secure™ transaction is protected by industry-leading, end-to-end encryption technology and backed by a comprehensive breach warranty.
Customer Support
You receive the best customer support in the industry. Customer service agents based in the U.S. answer your call in less than 30 second on average.